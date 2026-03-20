SiteCapture launches AI tool to automate solar field documentation

California-based software provider SiteCapture has announced the release of SiteCaptureAI for solar, a new artificial intelligence product designed to automate jobsite documentation, quality control and reporting workflows.

The company launched the offering for the U.S. solar market to help installers eliminate the need for manual review of jobsite photos and documentation after the installation crew has already left the site.

The SiteCaptureAI platform utilizes photo and video intelligence to analyze field documentation. According to the company, the software can detect system components, identify equipment conditions, extract text from labels and transcribe video narrations from technicians.

The system also includes real-time field alerts to notify crews of issues with missing images and documentation and even photos that don’t show a complete picture of certain components, before they leave the jobsite.

Graham Horne, installation QA/QC manager at Powur — a solar sales and fulfillment provider that was involved in SiteCaptureAI beta testing — says the real-time notifications were especially important to his team.

“Ensuring our quality control and finance partner documentation requirements are met the first time will drive significant efficiency gains for our team, reduce truck rolls, minimize rework, and improve first-time financing approval rates,” Horne said.

SiteCaptureAI is available now to installers across the United States, and interested parties can schedule a demo on the company’s website.

Essential reporting for TPO projects

The documentation workflows supported by the SiteCaptureAI software are especially relevant to installers that work with third-party ownership (TPO) financing providers, who often have strict requirements for installation quality reporting that must be met before payments are made to the contractor.

A recent forecast from research firm Ohm Analytics estimates third-party solar agreements will account for about 64% of the U.S. residential market in 2026, up from 43% in 2025.

SiteCapture says its AI platform can automatically identify missing financing documentation and detect non-compliant images before submissions go to review, which can improve first-time approval rates.

A representative from SiteCapture told pv magazine USA that the AI system increased the proportion of complete, error-free documentation submissions from 30 to 80 percent in beta testing.

The company currently has a direct integration with TPO provider Palmetto Lightreach, but the SiteCapture representative said its application engineers can help create custom workflows to help installers match any provider’s documentation requirements.