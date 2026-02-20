Nextpower supply steel frames for JinkoSolar factory in Florida

Nextpower (previously known as Nextracker) signed a multi-year supply agreement with Jinko (U.S.) Inc., for Nextpower’s U.S.-made steel module frames.
Under the agreement, Nextpower will supply more than 1 GW of steel frames, scalable to 3 GW over three years. The frames will be manufactured into solar modules at JinkoSolar’s Jacksonville, Florida facility, with production expected to begin mid-2026 and scaled up to 3 GW over a three-year period.
“This agreement with Jinko Solar represents clear market validation of steel frames as a reliable and cost-effective solution that supports both module durability and U.S. manufacturing priorities,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower. “It also reinforces how the U.S. solar industry is industrializing, aligning domestic manufacturing, policy incentives, and proven technology at gigawatt scale.”
In 2025 Nextpower (then Nextracker) added steel frames to its growing list of offerings by acquiring Origami Solar. At the time Nextpower said in a statement that the acquisition added dedicated panel frame design and engineering expertise to the company, supporting continued innovation in integrated panel-tracker solutions.
Nextpower’s founder and CEO Dan Shugar said steel frames offer stronger, more durable and lower-carbon alternatives for solar installations. For developers, U.S.-made steel frames add six percent to a tracker project’s domestic content calculation, according to U.S. Treasury Department guidance.
To simplify project logistics and reinforce the domestic supply chain, Nextpower has located manufacturing facilities near its target markets, which also reduces time and cost for its customers. To that end, Nextpower plans to further expand its steel frame manufacturing presence in the Southeastern United States to enable direct supply to the Jinko Solar U.S. facility in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville plant is one of more than 25 that the company has opened or expanded since 2021.
