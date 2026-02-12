U.S. Round-Up: NineDot closes $431M financing for NYC, e-STORAGE inks 503 MWh Texas deal, FlexGen brings 174 MW online

Developer NineDot Energy announced this week it secured $431 million in debt financing to support the construction of 28 community-scale battery energy storage systems in the New York City metro area. Led by Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, the funding covers a portfolio totaling 124 MW/494 MWh.
e-STORAGE to supply 503 MWh to Sunraycer
Canadian Solar subsidiary e-STORAGE has signed a supply and service agreement with developer Sunraycer for two standalone battery projects in Franklin County, Texas. The deal covers the 202 MWh Lupinus 1 and 301 MWh Lupinus 2 projects, totaling 503 MWh of capacity.
FlexGen and Alliant Energy commission 174 MW
Integrator FlexGen and utility Alliant Energy have brought two utility-scale storage projects online in the Midwest. The 75 MW Wood County facility in Wisconsin and the 99 MW Wever facility in Iowa are now fully operational.
Ameresco completes ITC transfers and debt financing
Ameresco has closed a series of transactions involving long-term debt financing and the transfer of investment tax credits (ITCs) for its battery storage assets. The deals were executed through a private shelf facility with CounterpointeSRE and Barings.
