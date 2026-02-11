SolarEdge ships U.S.-made inverters to Europe, ramping up BESS manufacturing

From pv magazine Global

U.S.-made SolarEdge inverters are now shipping to the United Kingdom as the manufacturer expands the number of European markets served by factories in the United States.

SolarEdge single-phase residential inverters manufactured in the company’s Austin, Texas facility are now being shipped to the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the Netherlands. Shipments of commercial and industrial (C&I) products from SolarEdge’s Florida facility are expected to being soon, according to SolarEdge.

Christian Carraro, vice president Europe strategic accounts and programs, and general manager for South Europe at SolarEdge, told pv magazine the company’s production strategy is “clearly moving” toward the United States.

“From a production of my point of view, the plan is that between now and two years all our production of key components will be in the U.S.,” Carraro said.

U.S.-made SolarEdge inverters bound for the United Kingdom incorporate the company’s recently launched MultiRange concept, which consolidates various power classes into a single inverter unit and part number. Carraro said that for the residential segment, MultiRange will consist of two inverters: a single-phase option and three-phase option.

Carraro also confirmed SolarEdge will also manufacture its Nexus three-phase residential hybrid inverter in the United States, for export to Europe. SolarEdge first unveiled its stackable all-in-one residential inverter and clickable modular battery system in fall 2025.

The company is ramping up battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing in the United States too, according to Carraro, who said one third of the lines for manufacturing sites ramping up in the United States will be dedicated to batteries, although these are expected to serve the domestic market.

In a press release, SolarEdge General Manager for Europe Pascal de Boer said shipping US-made inverters to the United Kingdom “reflect our commitment to delivering US-manufactured excellence to customers around the world.”

“This solution combines power, intelligence and simplicity. By offering technology that simplifies operations, we help installers and distributors reduce complexity while increasing flexibility, especially important in fast-evolving solar markets. This is a significant step forward in accelerating business growth in Europe,” de Boer said.

SolarEdge MultiRange residential inverter comes with backup-ready functionality and the SolarEdge ONE energy management system (EMS) for energy storage support. It also supports EV charging integration and is shipped with smart energy features including grid services support capabilities.