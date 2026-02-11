IESNA Flagship 2026 Preview: Solar & storage industries gear up for annual San Diego gathering

As leaders in the clean energy industry prepare to converge on San Diego next week for Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) Flagship 2026, the pv magazine USA team is looking ahead to what is sure to be another enlightening and exciting event.

The latest print edition of pv magazine will be on the newsstands and at our booth (#2601 — just inside the convention hall entrance).

Our editorial, marketing and sales teams will be onsite alongside publisher Eckhart Gouras, attending workshops, walking the show floor and learning as much as we can about all the latest developments from around our industry.

On Thursday, February 19th at 3:45 PM in Conference Room 33ABC, pv magazine USA Senior Editor Ryan Kennedy will lead a panel discussion, Navigating C&I Solar and Storage from Concept to Commissioning.

There is much more to see and do at IESNA than even our team can possibly fit into just a few days. Here’s our guide to some of the other things we’re most looking forward to:

Pre-conference workshops

A day before the exhibit hall doors open, IESNA technical training workshops offer a chance for attendees to learn about the latest in operations, code and key concepts.

Highlights include the 2026 NEC Solar and Storage Code updates and the Workforce Excellence workshops.

In the former, experts Bill Brooks and Sean White will dive deep into three essential Articles in the new NEC, while in the latter, Nick Matthes and Emmitt Muckles will educate attendees about how to train field-ready PV technicians to improve the solar and storage workforce.

Both sessions listed above enable attendees to earn NABCEP continuing education units (CEUs). All sessions require additional registration. Details can be found on the IESNA website.

Conference keynote panels

As in past years, keynote presentations will take place on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Conference Chair Gene Hunt spent considerable time thinking about which topics of discussion would best serve IESNA attendees in light of recent federal action to derail the energy transition.

“This year’s IESNA conference program will address the most pressing issues and timely opportunities in today’s clean energy market,” Hunt told pv magazine USA. “Keynote speakers will highlight the power of industry associations to advance policy and leverage member strength, as well as notable state-level progress and successes.”

The conference will feature two hour-long keynote presentations:

State-Level Blueprints for a Clean and Resilient Energy Economy , on Wednesday morning, features a panel of policy and regulatory experts moderated by climate journalist Sammy Roth. Lawmakers in many states are pushing clean energy initiatives in 2026, re-assuming the role of good energy policymakers after the federal government dismantled previous tax policy and canceled funding for important initiatives.

Thursday opens with Power by Association: Mobilizing Collective Action for Clean Energy , moderated by Amy Harder, national energy correspondent at Axios. Executives from four major clean energy associations will discuss how their organizations continue to engage with regulators and policymakers for the benefit of companies across the industry.

Educational sessions

The core conference program features 28 sessions designed to provide practical frameworks for adapting to today’s market — and anticipating the market of the future.

Hunt is excited about the variety of topics. “Volatile supply chains, surging load growth, and interconnection challenges are all covered,” he said, adding that “grid flexibility options, emerging solar and storage technologies, AI and data center use cases and domestic manufacturing” will also be represented.

Highlights include the aforementioned C&I Solar and Storage session moderated by Ryan Kennedy on Thursday afternoon, as well as Wednesday morning’s materials-sourcing and recycling discussion about bolstering the domestic supply chain, Wednesday afternoon’s panel regarding state-level clean energy deployment, and Thursday morning’s look at the rapid changes in the residential solar and storage market following the passage of 2026’s H.R. 1.

The Solar Games… and the non-solar games

The Solar Games, a staple of Intersolar since 2020, are back for 2026.

Each year, teams of installers from across North America compete live in a stadium setting, tasked with building residential solar-plus-storage systems out of equipment provided by event sponsors. This year’s equipment providers include APSystems, EG4, Fronius, Tigo, Jinko Solar and Petzl.

Teams are judged on installation quality, safety, speed, and more, with the top four teams by total score advancing to each next round. The winning team takes home a $10,000 prize and serious bragging rights.

The competition begins on Wednesday, with a semi-final round on Thursday and final round on Friday.

Equipment used in the Solar Games is donated to nonprofit Twende Solar for use in projects that empower under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of observing the Games in the past, you’ve been missing out. Be sure to pay a visit to watch teams of highly-skilled professionals do their thing.

As for the non-solar games: several interesting new diversions will be available for attendees to enjoy at this year’s conference.

Booth #2245 will feature two virtual reality experiences: a Home Run Derby in Petco Park and a unique “walk the plank” adventure.

Booth #3913 will host a 9-hole mini-golf course. With nine holes tucked into the size of a single booth, it’s possible we’ll all be playing mini golf in the TARDIS…

Last but not least, the exhibit hall will host happy hours at 4:00 pm on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Solar Battle of the Bands

After the exhibit hall closes on Thursday, some of the coolest people in clean energy will be tuning their instruments, warming up their voices and preparing to rock as they take the stage at the Solar Battle of the Bands, co-hosted by IESNA and the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

The show will be held at San Diego’s premiere Honky Tonk, Moonshine Flats, located near the Convention Center. Each of the four bands performing represents a company in the clean energy industry.

This year’s lineup is:

“Rapid Shutdown” from Baker Home Energy

“Café Negro” from Avila Solar & Flywheel Renewables

“The Lagging Indicators” from New Leaf Energy

“Northerner” from SnapNrack & K2 Systems

Solar filmmaker (and owner of Planet Plan Sets) Jeff Spies will return as emcee for the second year in a row.

Spies told pv magazine USA he’s pumped up for this year’s show, and called his emcee duties the “most important” of all the jobs he’s doing at this year’s show (which include judging the Solar Games and taking part in the CALSSA Board Of Directors meeting on Friday morning).

“I anticipate another epic performance,” Spies said, in his inimitably effusive style.

Doors open at 7 PM, with the first band taking the stage at 8. The event ends at midnight. More details

Meet the pv magazine team

As you navigate the show floor, sit in on sessions and connect with peers, be sure to say hello if you see us.

The pv magazine USA editorial team will be on the lookout for the latest news, product launches, and market trends that define 2026, and we want to hear your perspective and discuss the stories that matter most to your business.

Our sales and marketing team is excited to meet new friends and strengthen relationships with existing ones.

“IESNA provides such cutting-edge industry insights and education,” said pv magazine USA marketing manager Jessi Lord. “I am looking forward to hearing real-world insights in the sessions, on the exhibit floor and in the networking events.”

Sales Business Development Manager Rebekah Carson, who is based in Cleveland, Ohio, joked that she is most looking forward to seeing the sun — even if it’s only through a conference center window. However, she added “to my dear solar friends: it is all right if I don’t see the sun, because I will get to see all the smiles returning to your faces.”

And that’s why we love IESNA.

We’ll see you in San Diego!