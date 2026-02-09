NextPower leads Wood Mackenzie tracker rankings as U.S., China dominate

From pv magazine Global

Wood Mackenzie has ranked NextPower as the world’s leading PV tracker manufacturer based on first-half 2025 data, ahead of China’s Trina Tracker in second place and U.S.-based Array in third. The league table assessed 24 tracker manufacturers headquartered across five countries.

The ranking uses a new score-based methodology that de-emphasizes shipment volume in favor of execution quality. ESG and corporate social responsibility carried the highest weighting at 30%, followed by aftersales service and warranty performance at 15%, research and development at 15%, and supply chain stability at 15%. Capacity utilization accounted for 10%, while third-party certifications, financial conditions and manufacturing experience each contributed 5%.

All top 10 manufacturers are headquartered in China, the United States or Spain, highlighting a high degree of geographic concentration. After NextPower, Trina Tracker and Array, the list includes Spain’s PV Hardware, China’s Antai, U.S.-based GameChange, China’s Versolsolar, Spain’s Solar Steel, China’s Arctech, and Spain’s Soltec.

Wood Mackenzie said the results underline an increasingly consolidated tracker market. It found that 99% of global tracker shipments are supplied by so-called Grade A manufacturers, defined as companies meeting at least five of the firm’s benchmark performance criteria. The Grade A group spans suppliers headquartered in China, the United States, Spain and Germany, including NextPower, Trina Tracker, Array, PV Hardware, Solar Steel and Soltec, as well as Flexrack, Valmont, Schletter and Ideematec.

The firm said procurement priorities are shifting, with ESG performance and service quality emerging as key differentiators. Six of the top 10 manufacturers hold an EcoVadis bronze rating or higher, while leading suppliers have tightened warranty terms and aftersales support to reduce long-term asset risk. Wood Mackenzie also noted accelerated regional assembly strategies, particularly among Chinese manufacturers expanding overseas to manage steel price volatility, trade policy uncertainty and logistics disruption.

Timothy Shen, senior research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said competitive advantage is increasingly defined by “capabilities across pioneering ESG initiatives, service quality, and resilient supply chains”, as the tracker market consolidates around operational excellence.