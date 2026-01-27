EDP Renewables reaches commercial operations at 150 MW Indiana solar project

EDP Renewables North America announced the start of commercial operations at Riverstart Solar IV, a 150 MW utility-scale solar facility in Winchester, Indiana.

The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 28,800 homes and businesses across the state each year.

The facility represents a significant economic investment in Randolph County, with the company projecting more than $88 million in local and regional impact. The investment includes $51.4 million in tax revenue to support local infrastructure and schools, along with $35 million in payments to local landowners over the life of the project.

Construction of the site supported approximately 625 jobs. With the completion of Riverstart Solar IV, EDP Renewables now operates 2 GW of renewable energy capacity in Indiana, accounting for nearly 30% of the state’s total wind and solar generation.

The project comes online as Indiana emerges as an unexpected leader in the national energy transition, ranking third in the country for solar capacity additions this year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). While the state historically relied on coal, the rapid build-out of utility-scale solar is helping to meet surging electricity demand driven by regional data center growth and industrial electrification.

In addition to the project infrastructure, the developer has contributed more than $565,000 to community organizations in the region to support workforce development and local education.

The developer is currently advancing several more phases of the Riverstart portfolio to meet the growing demand for carbon-free power from corporate and utility offtakers. EDPR NA now operates 2 GW of renewable energy in Indiana, powering the equivalent of over 527,00 homes. Nationwide, the company has developed over 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects, including 61 wind project, 29 solar projects, and eight energy storage projects.