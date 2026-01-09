Treaty Oak Clean Energy begins construction on 385 MW Louisiana solar portfolio

Treaty Oak Clean Energy reached financial close and started construction on two solar facilities in Louisiana. The portfolio consists of the Beekman Solar Project and the Hollis Creek Solar Project.

The projects are located in Morehouse Parish and Sabine Parish and have a combined capacity of 385 MW.

Beekman Solar will provide 185 MW of power. Financing for this site totaled $410 million. Blattner Energy serves as the contractor for the solar installation while Dashiell manages the high voltage work. First Solar is supplying the modules for this location.

Hollis Creek Solar will provide 200 MW of power. This project secured $399 million in financing.

Primoris Renewable Energy is the engineering, procurement, and construction firm for the facility and Beta Engineering is handling the high voltage infrastructure. Both projects utilize trackers from Nextpower.

The facilities are scheduled to reach commercial operation in the first half of 2027. Meta Platforms signed long term agreements to purchase the environmental attributes from the sites. The electricity will enter the local grid to support regional energy needs.

The Louisiana projects are expected to create 300 jobs during the peak of construction. They are expected to generate $100 million in tax revenue for the state and local communities over their lifespans.

Treaty Oak operates as a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management. The developer maintains a pipeline of 17.3 GW of solar, wind and storage assets across the United States. This expansion follows a $300 million credit facility secured in mid-2025 to support project growth.