Energy Vault begins construction on 150 MW storage project in Texas

Energy Vault Holdings has started construction on the SOSA Energy Center, a 150 MW / 300 MWh battery energy storage system located in Madison County, Texas. The project is situated within the ERCOT North market and is expected to reach commercial operation by the second quarter of 2027.

The facility will utilize the company’s B-VAULT DC product. Energy Vault acquired the project in the fourth quarter of 2025 from Savion, a subsidiary of Shell plc. The company estimates the project will generate $350 million in total revenue over its technical life, with annual recurring revenues expected between $17 million and $20 million.

The project is the first to begin construction under the company’s Asset Vault platform. This investment vehicle is supported by $300 million in preferred equity from Orion Infrastructure Capital. Energy Vault will perform the engineering, procurement, and construction services and will manage long-term operations.

Energy Vault reported total cash of over $100 million at the end of 2025. This represents a 65% increase over the previous quarter. The company stated this liquidity level sits above the high end of its prior guidance range.

The company is currently in negotiations with an investment-grade counterparty for an offtake agreement spanning six to eight years. With the addition of the SOSA Energy Center and three other projects that began off-site construction in the same quarter, Energy Vault’s portfolio of assets under operation or construction now exceeds 340 MW.