Energy Vault begins construction on 150 MW storage project in Texas

Energy Vault Holdings has started construction on the SOSA Energy Center, a 150 MW / 300 MWh battery energy storage system located in Madison County, Texas. The project is situated within the ERCOT North market and is expected to reach commercial operation by the second quarter of 2027.
The facility will utilize the company’s B-VAULT DC product. Energy Vault acquired the project in the fourth quarter of 2025 from Savion, a subsidiary of Shell plc. The company estimates the project will generate $350 million in total revenue over its technical life, with annual recurring revenues expected between $17 million and $20 million.
The project is the first to begin construction under the company’s Asset Vault platform. This investment vehicle is supported by $300 million in preferred equity from Orion Infrastructure Capital. Energy Vault will perform the engineering, procurement, and construction services and will manage long-term operations.
Energy Vault reported total cash of over $100 million at the end of 2025. This represents a 65% increase over the previous quarter. The company stated this liquidity level sits above the high end of its prior guidance range.
The company is currently in negotiations with an investment-grade counterparty for an offtake agreement spanning six to eight years. With the addition of the SOSA Energy Center and three other projects that began off-site construction in the same quarter, Energy Vault’s portfolio of assets under operation or construction now exceeds 340 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.