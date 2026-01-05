California reclaims authority to move stalled Soda Mountain solar project toward approval

The California Energy Commission has issued a recommendation to certify the Soda Mountain Solar Project, moving a previously stalled development toward a final decision. The project includes plans for 300 MW of solar and 300 MW / 1,200 MWh battery energy storage.

The action represents a milestone for the California solar industry as it utilizes a state-level permitting pathway to address projects that have faced significant local opposition.

By applying an opt-in process created by state Assembly Bill 205, the project’s developer has shifted the lead regulatory authority from San Bernardino County to the state commission.

Local officials in San Bernardino County originally voted to block the development nearly a decade ago, citing environmental impacts on federal lands, specifically raising concerns about the migratory paths of desert bighorn sheep.

The project’s developer used the new state law created by Assembly Bill 205 to “opt-in” to the state review, moving the final approval power from local supervisors to state officials in Sacramento.

The proposed facility is located on approximately 2,670 acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management about six miles from the town of Baker.

State grid operators have indicated that the large onsite battery energy storage component of the project is necessary to maintain reliability as the state transitions away from fossil-fuel power generation.

Despite the identified energy benefits, the project remained inactive for years after the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors rejected the plan in 2016. The rejection focused primarily on the potential for the site to disrupt wildlife movement between protected desert regions.

Under the current state-led review, the commission provides an expedited route for developers who meet specific environmental and labor criteria.

To address the historical concerns regarding wildlife, state staff recommended an alternative project layout that includes buffers for Desert Bighorn Sheep migration.

The recommendation is notable because the commission previously denied an opt-in application for a wind project in 2025, which raised questions about the viability of the expedited process for large-scale renewables.

The progress of the Soda Mountain application indicates the state is prepared to use its authority to meet 2030 energy mandates.

A 60-day public comment period began following the release of the staff assessment and will conclude on February 27, 2026. This period provides an opportunity for stakeholders to review the environmental findings before the commission holds a final vote.

The outcome of this case serves as a benchmark for other utility-scale developments seeking to bypass local land-use restrictions. If the commission issues a final certificate, it will act in lieu of local permits to authorize construction. This process suggests a shift in the regulatory landscape for California energy infrastructure as the state prioritizes grid capacity over local zoning preferences.