Texas BESS: GridStor inks tolling agreement for 350 MWh project, Sunrun teams up with NRG Energy for low-cost home storage

From ESS News

There has been a lot of activity in the Texan BESS market – which some would describe as saturated – and this momentum is continuing with BESS developer GridStor announcing the completion of a tolling agreement for its 150 MW/300 MWh battery facility in Hidalgo County.

In February 2025, ESS News reported that GridStor purchased the BESS from Balanced Rock Power.

It did not name the partner in the new tolling agreement but specified they are a Fortune 500 company. Construction has already begun on the BESS, dubbed the Gunnar Reliability Project. It is expected to begin operations by the end of 2026 and it will provide the power equivalent to serving approximately 95,000 Texas households during the ERCOT grid’s peak demand times.

In another move, residential battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants provider Sunrun is partnering with NRG Energy to deliver distributed energy solutions to Texan consumers.

Sunrun will combine its solar-plus-storage systems with optimized rate plans and smart battery programming through Reliant, NRG Energy’s retail electricity provider.

Together, the companies will be developing offers to aggregate and dispatch these distributed power assets to provide electricity to Texas’s grid during periods of peak demand. Sunrun will be paid for aggregating the capacity and participating Reliant customers will be compensated by Sunrun for sharing their stored solar energy.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.