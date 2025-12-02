Study finds Terrasmart fixed-tilt solar trackers demonstrate labor efficiency

Terrasmart, a provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software, reported its fixed-tilt racking solution was found to require 7.3% less labor to install than the average of two market relevant fixed-tilt systems.

The study was conducted by Eclipse-M, a third-party services and consulting company specializing in the solar industry. It compared the Terrasmart fixed-tilt system to two market competitive fixed-tilt solutions.

The study found the company’s TerrakTrak 1P is 15% faster to install than the average of three other 1P fixed-tilt market alternatives.

The analysis reviewed Terrasmart installation documents and performed on-site field data collection. Value-added labor was summarized in three categories: foundation, main structure, and module install.

The key findings showed the Terrasmart fixed-tilt system value-add of 190.5 man-hours per MW installed, compared to an average of the two market competitive systems of 205.5 man-hours per MW.

Eclipse-M identified specific design attributes contributing to the fixed-tilt system’s installation efficiency. These attributes include:

Pre-drilled holes in the rail for bolt insertion.

Tool-free assembly of the top of the pile to the mounting structure.

Simplified component structure.

Regarding foundation options, the system is designed to accommodate various piles and ground screws. The full findings are detailed in a 2025 Constructability Report.

“Faster installation with the TerraTrak 1P tracker contributes to a more streamlined project overall, facilitating more profitable solar,” said Renee Roggow, vice president of racking operations at Terrasmart.

Terrasmart, the renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., serves the commercial and utility sectors across North America. The company has deployed more than 25 GW of solar across 6,000 systems.