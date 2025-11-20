United States recall targets 25,000 EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 units

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says EcoFlow is recalling about 25,030 Delta Max 2000 power stations after six reported fires caused more than USD 850,000 in property damage.

Image: EcoFlow

From ESS News

EcoFlow has issued a recall notice for its Delta Max 2000 power stations and initiated a firmware repair program for roughly 25,030 affected units in the United States.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported on October 9 that EcoFlow Technology has received six reports of the recalled Power Stations catching fire, with property damage totaling over $850,000.

The recall involves EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations.

