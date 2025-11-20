United States recall targets 25,000 EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 units

From ESS News

EcoFlow has issued a recall notice for its Delta Max 2000 power stations and initiated a firmware repair program for roughly 25,030 affected units in the United States.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported on October 9 that EcoFlow Technology has received six reports of the recalled Power Stations catching fire, with property damage totaling over $850,000.

The recall involves EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations.

