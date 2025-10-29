Global battery industry grows 83% in last five years, boosting deployment to over 300 GW

From ESS News

Over 300 GWh of battery energy storage systems were shipped globally last year, according to Intertek CEA’s Q3 2025 reports on energy storage supply, technology, policy and pricing, and the industry’s compound annual growth jumped nearly 83% since 2020.

Still, it’s mostly big fish in a somewhat small pond: over 70% of that market is held by just five battery suppliers. China-based CATL alone made up 37% of the market share last year.

Impacts of domestic policies are increasingly spreading beyond national borders. China’s new anti-involution policy, which bans low-price competition by preventing companies from “dumping” modules and selling below costs, has already resulted in lithium price spikes over the last few months. From a supply chain standpoint, these policies aim to reduce oversupply and competition between domestic lithium mines.

