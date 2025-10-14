The advances behind 69 million battery cells with 0 incidents

What advances have led to Ampace’s high reliability?

Dr. Feng: With over 20 years of in-house R&D, Ampace has consistently pioneered breakthroughs in battery technology. Its recent innovation – semi-solid LFP cells – delivers a 10 C continuous discharge rate, twice the industry standard, and 20% higher energy density, enabling energy systems to respond rapidly to grid fluctuations while maintaining stability and efficiency. The PU200 systems apply this technology with a limited-electrolyte design that enhances thermal stability and ensures reliable performance even under extreme conditions.

How is Ampace addressing safety concerns for battery storage?

Dr. Feng: Ampace puts safety first. Our semi-solid technology eliminates leakage and thermal-runaway risks and is certified to UL 9540A – the industry’s highest safety benchmark. Real-time monitoring and cell-level fire protection further safeguard mission-critical sites. With over 69 million cells in the field and zero incidents or recalls, Ampace has built one of the strongest global safety records.

What market segments is Ampace targeting with its most recent battery storage products?

Dr. Feng: Our new Andes 1500 Extra Battery targets residential backup, outdoor adventures, and light-industrial markets. This industrial-grade extension pairs with our flagship Andes 1500 Portable Power Station to provide uninterrupted power during emergencies and extended outages. Using premium RESS cells, the Extra Battery offers 1,462 Wh at only 13 kg and can link up to seven units for a total 11,696 Wh – enough to operate key household appliances or power tools for about a week, meeting growing demand for resilience amid a heightened frequency of severe weather events.

How is Ampace driving down costs for its customers?

Dr. Feng: Ampace drives customer savings through long-life cell technology and high-density systems. Our Kunlun Cell Series delivers up to 15,000 cycles – about 20 years of service – cutting mid-life replacements and lowering lifecycle electricity costs by as much as 30%. The PU200 cabinet provides 462 kW output at 865 kW/m², reducing data-center footprints by 33% and installation costs by 50%. In Chile, UniC projects save commercial users roughly $1.2 million annually by trimming peak-demand charges about 30%, proving measurable ROI across markets.

What is Ampace’s R&D focus for the coming 3-5 years?

Dr. Feng: Ampace will continue investing more than 10% of its revenue in R&D, expanding our portfolio of 1,000-plus patents and strengthening participation in global standards bodies such as UL and IEC. With facilities certified to CNAS/ISO 17025 and IATF 16949, we’re advancing the full lithium-ion chain – from cell to pack to system integration – aiming to enhance energy density, safety, and manufacturing efficiency for next-generation storage solutions.