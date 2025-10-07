Repowering aging U.S. solar farms: A strategic pivot in a changing energy landscape

As the U.S. solar infrastructure matures, the industry is facing a pivotal inflection point: a growing share of solar farms are now reaching the end of their original design lifespans, triggering a meaningful shift toward modernizing existing assets rather than building anew, observed Edgar Pedrego, PV Hardware, from the Manufacturing and Logistics Theater on the third day of RE+ 2025.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts that in the next five years, 23 GW of U.S. solar installations will require inverter replacements alone, as those components typically have a lifespan of around 15 years. These aging facilities represent both a challenge and an opportunity for asset owners evaluating whether to repower or retire.

The recent growth trajectory has been impressive. In 2024, solar energy comprised 84 percent of new U.S. electricity generation capacity, with 50 GW added, marking the most substantial increase seen in over two decades. The EIA projects an additional 26 GW in 2025 and 22 GW in 2026.

Yet the forecast for solar growth is cooling. A projected decline from 48.6 GW in 2025 to 43.5 GW in 2030 reflects shifting federal policy, tariffs and uncertainty over clean energy tax credits. Growth in mid-2025 slowed to 10 percent year-over-year, down from 33 percent in 2024 and an average annual growth rate of 29 percent since 2015.

Repowering

Instead of launching new projects amid slowed growth and tighter policy, many developers are evaluating repowering: replacing aging components to extend operational lifetimes and enhance performance. It is estimated that upgrading existing sites costs 40–70 percent less than building from scratch, thanks to retained infrastructure including permits, grid interconnections and land.

Further, modern modules now deliver up to 26 percent efficiency, a substantial gain from the typical 20 percent efficiency of 2010-era panels. This 5–6 percent boost can yield around 20 percent more output per square foot.

Researchers argue the solar sector is entering a “renewal” phase, one where maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure becomes as crucial as the initial deployment. These shifts are expected to drive renewed industrial cycles and production demand in ways that differ from past build-out trends.

Challenges

Repowering poses practical hurdles. Projects often rely on original documentation, such as structural drawings and load calculations. But for older sites, these can be incomplete or unavailable. Retrofitting must account for every cascading effect on electrical, structural and control systems. And with many sites remaining revenue-producing during upgrades, scheduling partial downtime can complicate project planning.

Nevertheless, modern improvements, such as site-specific wind load studies, component pre-kitting, and advanced tracker controls with AI and sensing, help reduce cost and installation time while boosting resilience.

Big picture

Given the strain on new build timelines, resulting from slower capacity growth, tangled permitting and changing policy, repowering presents a compelling middle path. It balances economic layers, mitigates regulatory pressure and preserves tangible infrastructure while elevating performance.

As the U.S. solar fleet continues to age, repowering could become a mainstream strategy. It offers a way to preserve the momentum of solar growth, even as broader policy and market headwinds mount. In many ways, the transition toward modernization underscores the solar industry’s maturation: one now governed not just by expansion, but by sustainability and adaptation.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.