OMCO Solar launches new tracker controller for the U.S. market

The new OMCO Star™ Tracker Controller has a wireless range of more than one mile, according to Matt Kesler, the VP of Solar Technology at OMCO Solar. The company’s VP of Business Development, Eric Goodwin, says the company is using only domestically sourced steel in its products.

OMCO Solar VP of Business Development Eric Goodwin

Image: Joseph Tett-Fowler for pv magazine

At RE+ 2025, OMCO Solar launched its new OMCO Star Tracker Controller, which is manufactured in the United States and is usable in the 48 contiguous states, as well as Hawaii. The new product is a DC system that does not require AC wiring, and it has been developed from the ground up to withstand a wide range of climate conditions.

In his interview, OMCO Solar VP of Solar Technology Matt Kesler says that the long range of the new controller – more than one mile – enables project owners to potentially have thousands of trackers all talking to a single network controller. Kesler says controllers with shorter ranges typically require one network controller for every one hundred trackers.

OMCO Solar VP of Business Development Eric Goodwin detailed the efforts the company has made to tackle supply chain issues for resources such as steel. Goodwin noted that from day one, the company’s business model included a focus on sourcing U.S. steel and forging more long-term contracts with suppliers and only strategically purchasing through spot buys.

Watch the interview here:

