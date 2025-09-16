Can BESS answer U.S. data center power demand?

Data centers’ energy demand is well-documented. Hyperscale AI data centers owned by big-tech companies are placing acute strain on energy infrastructure in the United States, the global data center capital, and many more are expected to come online. There is ongoing debate about how policymakers, grid operators, regulators and the energy industry – renewable or otherwise – can respond to the situation. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) can provide grid-balancing solutions, but not all are convinced they can fully replace gas.

Image: Lambtron, Wikimedia Commons

From ESS News

The United States had more than 5,400 data centers as of March 2025, according to Statista. This was more than 10 times the data center density of the next highest country, Germany, which had 529.

This number is set to increase as US cloud technology giants continue their AI growth apace. The US Department of Energy (DoE) predicts data centers could account for as much as 12% of the nation’s electricity demand in the next three years.

Arman Shehabi, staff scientist at the DoE-funded Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), explained to pv magazine that about a decade ago, data centers made up roughly 1% of grid demand, which even then was considered cause for concern due to their large electricity consumption.

