GridBeyond now offers revenue floor and synthetic toll contracts in ERCOT and CAISO

Earning revenue in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) storage markets has fundamentally shifted under the weight of rapid capacity growth, prompting the emergence of a wide array of optimization services.
GridBeyond now offers customizable revenue floor and sythetic (virtual) toll contracts for select power storage projects in these markets. These contracts, underwritten by investment-grade partners, can help asset owners de-risk their balance sheets and secure financing.
Each contract is tailored to the owner’s preference. Options range from paying no upfront premium in exchange for sharing part of the revenue upside, to paying only a contract premium and keeping all upside revenues.
The revenue floor agreement guarantees a minimum income over a defined period, protecting operators from downside market volatility. The tolling agreement model provides fixed payments while GridBeyond optimizes and dispatches assets via its AI-powered platform.
Battery storage tolling contracts come in two primary forms: physical and virtual (synthetic) tolling.
To read the full article, please visit our ESS News website…
