Energy storage finance fell 41%, year-to-June, despite rebound in project deals

Political uncertainty and new trade tariffs have been cited by Mercom Capital Group as dampening activity.

Image: Mercom

Share

From pv magazine Latam

Mercom Capital Group reports global corporate finance for energy storage companies in January to June fell 41%, year on year, to $9.1 billion across 55 transactions, down from $15.4 billion and 64 deals in the first half of 2024.

Regulatory announcements and political uncertainty have slowed financial activity, according to Mercom.

The analyst said first-half venture capital backing for energy storage was down 29% year on year, from $2.4 billion and 48 transactions to $1.7 billion and 36 deals. Most of that cash went to downstream suppliers of energy storage materials and components, storage systems, sodium batteries, and thermal technology.

There was a 43% fall in first-half debt and public market finance for the energy storage sector, according to Mercom, from $13 billion and 16 transactions in January-to-June last year to $7.4 billion and 19 deals.

By contrast, the analyst noted an uptick in project merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the sector, with the 31 transactions recorded in the first half marking a 138% increase on the 13 moves announced in the same period of last year. Corporate M&A deals in the first half, however, amounted to only three, compared to 14 in January to June last year.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

USDA announces it will discontinue funding solar projects
19 August 2025 The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded billions in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants for solar projects. Secretary Brook Rollins...