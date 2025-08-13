Pivot Energy and CU Boulder break ground on 5 MW solar project

Pivot Energy broke ground on a 5 MW solar project in Weld County, Colorado built for the University of Colorado, Boulder.
CU Boulder will enter a 20-year subscription to the offsite project, receiving renewable energy credits (REC) associated with the project as credit on its electricity bills. The university is the project’s sole offtaker.
The arrangement is made possible by Colorado’s virtual net metering program established by Colorado Senate Bill 21-261 in 2021.
“We are pleased to be an inaugural subscriber under the innovative policy passed into law in Colorado to expand Colorado’s solar resources and demonstrate continued leadership in the energy transition,” said Chancellor Justin Schwarz.
The solar array will enable CU-Boulder to offset its electricity usage and advance its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions goals, 50% reduction by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The project is cost neutral for the university, said Pivot Energy.
Pivot Energy will develop, own and operate the project, which is expected to be completed in early 2026. Once active, the project is expected to produce approximately 9.5 million kWh of solar energy annually, equivalent to powering more than 850 homes or removing 1,580 passenger cars from the road for one year. Laid end-to-end, the project’s approximate 8,000 solar panels are enough to fill four football fields, said Pivot Energy.
The agrivoltaic project will also include space for approximately 100 sheep to graze and manage vegetation growth on site. A local rancher will have grazing access for their flock April through October each year.
The partnership between Pivot and CU Boulder was announced in July 2024. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects.
Colorado has over 4.5 GW of cumulative solar capacity installed, or enough to power over 900,000 homes, said the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Nearly 12% of the state’s electricity is generated by solar and over 8,000 Coloradans are employed in the solar industry, said SEIA.
