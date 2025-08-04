Following backlash, New York Power Authority updates its renewables plan

A New York Power Authority construction engineer walks through one of the battery units at the Northern New York battery storage project.

The New York Power Authority doubled the capacity in its renewables plan following the backlash it received to an earlier draft released in January.

The Renewables Updated Strategic Plan calls for 7 GW of solar, wind and energy storage. The previous draft called for a combined capacity of 3.3 GW of solar, storage and wind projects, including 2.8 GW from solar.

The new draft adds 17 solar arrays, three wind projects and 156 energy storage systems (four of which are standalone energy storage projects), adding 3.8 GW to its total capacity planned. It also increases NYPA’s renewable energy efforts in downstate New York.

The increase comes amid mounting public pressure for NYPA to increase its renewables plan. The strategic plan’s earlier draft was a fifth of what many organizations and public comments had called for.

Public Power NY Coalition said NYPA’s earlier strategic plan lacked justification for only 3.3 GW.

NYPA was given the authority to develop, own and operate renewable energy projects as part of the Build Public Renewables Act the 2023–2024 state budget, which was the result of about four years of clean energy policy initiatives. NYPA used this authority for the first time earlier this year, acquiring its first fully owned project.

New York expanded NYPA’s authority to help the state build at least 15 GW of public renewables by 2030, as mandated by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

“NYPA’s initial plan under CEO Justin Driscoll failed to put the state on track for New York to meet its legally mandated climate targets of 70% renewables by 2030,” Public Power NY Coalition said in a statement. “New Yorkers submitted an unprecedented 5,300 public comments in just two months calling for the state to build more.”

“Instead of cutting deals with Trump or gutting New York’s climate mandates the way he is federally, Governor Hochul must ensure NYPA leads the nation on lowering energy bills, slashing pollution, creating good green jobs, and protecting our planet now,” Public Power NY Coalition said in a statement.

The NYPA Board of Trustees and New York State Canal Corporation Board of Directors held a joint meeting July 29 to discuss its renewable efforts, among other things.

During the meeting, a board member noted the pushback NYPA received following its initial draft and NYPA’s response to double its renewable plans.

Christopher Hutson, NYPA senior vice president of Development said within the projects they have in queue, there are several that NYPA thinks are far enough along to meet the July 2026 deadline to receive federal incentives.

“We’re trying to pull those projects forward and make sure that those get awarded to be able to support that particular [investment tax credit] requirement,” he said. “Past that point, beyond storage and evaluating other solar and wind projects, we will continue to deep-dive evaluate and determine which projects have the viability for us to advance the portfolio.”

However, Hutson said NYPA expects there to be some attrition to the projects in its queue through various means. “Some of them may progress on their own. Some of them just do not fit the viability for us to move forward,” he said.

In June, the backlash that followed NYPA’s prior draft led New York lawmakers to pass The Public Renewables Transparency Act. Were Gov. Hochul to sign off on the legislation, the act would create more oversight in NYPA’s efforts and progress it makes toward its renewable energy strategic plan.

“Since the enactment of [the Build Public Renewables Act], what’s often missing are the transparency and accountability measures the public deserves in return for the unique power such authorities are granted,” said Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha (D), one of the bill’s sponsors.

NYPA simultaneously initiated its mandated annual conferral process upon the release of its new drafted plan. NYPA said the timing is so people can consider it during discussions with NYPA about its renewable energy development program. The conferral reports from 2023 and 2024 are available here.

Public comment

The public comment period for the updated plan is open until Sept. 12, 2025. Public comments may be submitted through NYPA’s strategic plan comment portal.

Upon releasing its previous draft plan, NYPA reopened a request for qualifications to additional private developers, including community-based developers and investors, who are interested in working with the Power Authority to develop solar, storage and wind projects. NYPA said so far, 94 developers and investors have been pre-qualified. Submissions can be made here, which NYPA will review on a rolling basis until Sept. 30.

NYPA will host virtual public hearings on August 19 and 20. Those who are interested in speaking at one of the public hearings may RVSP on NYPA’s public hearings page. The Board of Trustees will vote on the plan Dec. 9, 2025.

NYPA generates 22% of the state’s power and is the largest public power organization in the country, according to NYPA.

New York state also recently released the draft to the state’s energy plan, which is currently open for public comment as well.

