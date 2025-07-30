Nextracker beats Q2 revenue estimates, expands into robotics and AI

U.S. solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker acquired three robotics technologies in an investment of over $40 million to advance a new AI and robotics strategy.

The company also announced its latest quarterly earnings, reporting $864 million in revenue and a gross profit of $282 million in Q2 2025.

Robotics and AI business initiative

Nextracker said it invested over $40 million to acquire the following:

OnSight Technology: A California-based company in autonomous robotics inspection and fire detection systems for solar facilities, which use AI to try to identify common mechanical and electrical failures.

SenseHawk IP: Intellectual property (IP) for geolocation and digital model alignment. Nextracker acquired the IP in August 2025.

Amir Robotics: A company that develops water-free robotic cleaning systems designed for daily operation of large-scale sites to reduce soiling-related yield loss. Nextracker acquired the company in March 2025.

Intersect CEO Sheldon Kimber said in a statement, “We were early adopters of OnSight’s robotic inspection technology and believe that Nextracker has the expertise and global footprint to scale these types of products and services to multi-gigawatt deployment levels.”

As part of its robotics and AI initiative, Nextracker appointed its first chief AI and robotics officer Francesco Borelli. The newly created role will focus on advancing the company’s global AI and robotics strategy.

“Scaling solar to meet global energy demand requires a new level of autonomy in how we build and operate power plants,” said Dr. Borrelli.

Earnings report

Nextracker’s quarterly earnings were higher than expected, coming out at $1.16 per share compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted for non-recurring items, the earnings per share were nearly 10% higher than one year ago.

Nextracker’s revenue increased 20% year over year, with an adjusted gross profit of $285 million. The company’s adjusted operating income increased to $212 million, up from $184 million in the previous year. The company increased its expected revenue from $3.2 billion to $3.45 billion for fiscal year 2026. Nextracker said its “outlook assumes the current U.S. policy environment remains in effect, and in addition, that permitting processes and timelines will remain consistent with historical levels.”

Nextracker went public in 2023. Dan Shugar, Nextracker’s founder and CEO, said the company has “millions of sensors and control nodes already deployed over approximately 100 GW of operating systems in 40 countries.”