Solar powers Frontwave Arena in California

DSD Renewables, a developer of solar, energy storage and EV charging stations for commercial, industrial and municipal customers, and Baker Electric, a solar designer and installer, completed a 797 kW solar installation paired with 1,146 MWh of battery energy storage for Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The rooftop system includes ten SMA Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverters and 1,350 Hanwha Q Cells modules mounted on Unirac SolarMount racking. The system generates approximately 1,249 MWh of clean electricity annually, avoiding an estimated 825 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, or the equivalent of taking nearly 200 gas-powered vehicles off the road.

“The completion of this system marks a significant step toward our shared vision for sustainable infrastructure and operations,” said Scott Williams, executive vice president at Baker Electric.

Frontwave Arena, with a seating capacity of 7,500, is home to the professional indoor soccer team, the San Diego Sockers, and the NBA G League professional basketball team, the San Diego Clippers. DSD reports that in addition to the solar-plus-storage installation, the Arena has committed to reducing water usage, waste production and overall greenhouse gas emissions.

“This project will allow us to not only offset a significant portion of our energy use, but also demonstrate our long-term commitment to sustainability while providing memorable experiences to our patrons,” said Josh Elias, cofounder and CEO of Frontwave Arena.

Baker Electric designed and installed the project, while DSD will own and operate the solar and energy storage systems long term.