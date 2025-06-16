Enertech unveils geothermal heat pump for residential use

From pv magazine Global

Illinois-based heat pump manufacturer Enertech has announced a new geothermal heat pump for residential applications.

The variable-speed water–to–water (WV) system has a heating coefficient of performance (COP) of 3.2 at full load and 3.8 at part load.

“Standing just 42 inches (107 cm) tall, the WV redefines versatility by delivering radiant in-floor heating, forced air heating and cooling, and up to 100% of a home’s domestic hot water needs,” the company said in a statement. “With a broad capacity range of 0.5 to 5 tons (1.8–17.6 kW), true dual-fuel compatibility with seamless modulating boiler integration, and no need for a buffer tank, the WV offers unmatched flexibility and space savings for both retrofit and new construction projects.”

Under full load, while cooling, the system operates at 41,100 British thermal units per hour (BTU/h), and 20,900 BTU/h under part load. The heating capacity for full load is 53,900 BTU/hr and 29,100 BTU/HR for half load. The cooling energy efficiency ratio (EER) is rated at 17.6 for full load and 21.6 for part load.

The system features a brazed-plate heat exchanger, a variable compressor and onboard control.

“The WV eliminates bulky components, complex wiring, and yards of copper and PEX piping,” said Justin Jobe, Enertech director of operations. “It’s a smarter, more compact install – one that both contractors and customers appreciate.”

The warranty includes 10 years on unit parts and the internal heater, along with a five-year labor allowance for both.