Enertech unveils geothermal heat pump for residential use

From pv magazine Global
Illinois-based heat pump manufacturer Enertech has announced a new geothermal heat pump for residential applications.
The variable-speed water–to–water (WV) system has a heating coefficient of performance (COP) of 3.2 at full load and 3.8 at part load.
“Standing just 42 inches (107 cm) tall, the WV redefines versatility by delivering radiant in-floor heating, forced air heating and cooling, and up to 100% of a home’s domestic hot water needs,” the company said in a statement. “With a broad capacity range of 0.5 to 5 tons (1.8–17.6 kW), true dual-fuel compatibility with seamless modulating boiler integration, and no need for a buffer tank, the WV offers unmatched flexibility and space savings for both retrofit and new construction projects.”
Under full load, while cooling, the system operates at 41,100 British thermal units per hour (BTU/h), and 20,900 BTU/h under part load. The heating capacity for full load is 53,900 BTU/hr and 29,100 BTU/HR for half load. The cooling energy efficiency ratio (EER) is rated at 17.6 for full load and 21.6 for part load.
The system features a brazed-plate heat exchanger, a variable compressor and onboard control.
“The WV eliminates bulky components, complex wiring, and yards of copper and PEX piping,” said Justin Jobe, Enertech director of operations. “It’s a smarter, more compact install – one that both contractors and customers appreciate.”
The warranty includes 10 years on unit parts and the internal heater, along with a five-year labor allowance for both.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.