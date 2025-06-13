Canada’s largest off-grid solar project breaks ground

From pv magazine Global

Work is underway on Canada’s largest off-grid solar project to date.

The 3.8 MW Anahim Lake Solar Farm project will be built near Anahim Lake in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province. A groundbreaking ceremony took place earlier this week.

The project will provide the Ulkatcho First Nation, a First Nations government within the province, with renewable energy, reducing the remote community’s use of diesel for electricity generation, which it is currently entirely reliant on, by 64%.

Tim Hodgson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said it is currently Canada’s largest off-grid solar project. “This is what purposeful, community-led action looks like,” he added. “The Anahim Lake Solar Farm is a positive step toward reducing emissions, strengthening local economies and fostering economic reconciliation.”

The solar farm, first announced last year, will be built and owned entirely by Ulkatch Energy Corporation. Project works will also encompass the construction of new roads and access paths, as well as investments in fire management and security.

Local electric utility BC Hydro signed its first ever community electricity purchase agreement with Ulkatch Energy Corporation in April 2024. The agreement will see the utility purchase the solar energy generated at the farm for the next 20 years.

BC Hydro has also committed to upgrading the Anahim Lake station microgrid. The upgrade will encompass the installation of a battery energy storage system and a microgrid control system, transitioning operations from analog to digital. A statement from the company adds that this upgrade will reduce diesel dependency, significantly cut carbon emissions and improve service reliability.

Earlier this week, the government of Canada announced a further CAN 4.9 million ($3.6 million) investment in the project, taking its total commitment to nearly CAN 17 million.

Total investment surpasses CAN 20 million, thanks to additional funds from the British Columbia government and the Ulkatcho First Nation, as well as from the federal and provincial government-funded Community Energy Diesel Reduction program and BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative.

Canada installed 314 MW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to more than 5 GW.