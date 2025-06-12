First stage of Amazon’s 4 GWh Californian solar-plus-storage site is built

AES Corp is working on the 1 GW solar plus 1 GW/4 GWh battery site under a 15-year deal for the online retailer and said it expects to complete construction of the second half of the project next year.

Image: AES Corp

From ESS News

Virginia-based renewables developer AES Corp. has completed construction of the 1 GW first stage of the Bellefield solar-plus-storage site it is installing under contract from retail giant Amazon.

Each part of the two-stage project will feature 500 MW of solar generation capacity plus 500 MW/2 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity and AES yesterday announced Bellefield 1 will enter operation in the second half of the year.

The second half of the project, in the clean energy hotbed of Kern County, California, is on track to complete construction next year, AES confirmed.

The Arlington-based developer said the complete Bellefield site would be expected to be the United States’ largest solar-plus-storage facility, would provide enough energy to power around 467,000 homes, and would offset more than a million tons per year of carbon emissions compared to conventional power generation.

