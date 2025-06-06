Thirteen members of Congress urge Senate to fix the One Big Beautiful Bill

The One Big Beautiful Bill, which narrowly passed in the House (215 to 214) takes a sledgehammer to clean energy tax credits, a move that created what Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) called “unworkable legislation.”

Thirteen members of Congress are now urging Senators to take a closer look at several provisions within the bill that they acknowledge will stall investment in and development of clean energy projects

While we were proud to have worked to ensure that the bill did not include a full repeal of the clean energy tax credits, we remain deeply concerned by several provisions, including those which would abruptly terminate several credits just 60 days after enactment for projects that have not yet begun construction, a highly restrictive and onerous FEOC regime, and restrictions to transferability. This approach jeopardizes ongoing development, discourages long-term investment, and could significantly delay or cancel energy infrastructure projects across the country.

The letter, which is addressed to Majority Leader Thune and Chairman Crapo, states that the Senate has a “critical opportunity to restore common sense and deliver a truly pro-energy growth final bill that protects taxpayers while also unleashing the potential of U.S. energy producers, manufacturers, and workers.”

In April four moderate Republican U.S. senators wrote a letter of opposition to full-scale repeal the energy tax credits contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to incentivize renewable energy manufacturing, development and use.

The letter is signed by:

Jen A. Kiggans

Brian K. Fitzpatrick

Juan Ciscomani

Nick LaLota

Michael V Lawler

Andrew R. Garbarino

Don Bacon

Mark E. Amodei

Gabe Evans

Young Kim

David G. Valadao

Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Thomas H. Kean, Jr.