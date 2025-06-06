Thirteen members of Congress urge Senate to fix the One Big Beautiful Bill

The Senate has an opportunity to “restore commonsense” and protect taxpayers, the letter states, calling on amendments to the bill that will unleash “the potential of U.S. energy producers, manufacturers, and workers.”

U.S. Capitol

Image: Martin Falbisoner, CC BY-SA 3.0

Share

The One Big Beautiful Bill, which narrowly passed in the House (215 to 214) takes a sledgehammer to clean energy tax credits, a move that created what Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) called “unworkable legislation.”

Thirteen members of Congress are now urging Senators to take a closer look at several provisions within the bill that they acknowledge will stall investment in and development of clean energy projects

While we were proud to have worked to ensure that the bill did not include a full repeal of the clean energy tax credits, we remain deeply concerned by several provisions, including those which would abruptly terminate several credits just 60 days after enactment for projects that have not yet begun construction, a highly restrictive and onerous FEOC regime, and restrictions to transferability. This approach jeopardizes ongoing development, discourages long-term investment, and could significantly delay or cancel energy infrastructure projects across the country.

The letter, which is addressed to Majority Leader Thune and Chairman Crapo, states that the Senate has a “critical opportunity to restore common sense and deliver a truly pro-energy growth final bill that protects taxpayers while also unleashing the potential of U.S. energy producers, manufacturers, and workers.”

In April four moderate Republican U.S. senators wrote a letter of opposition to full-scale repeal the energy tax credits contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to incentivize renewable energy manufacturing, development and use.

The letter is signed by:

  • Jen A. Kiggans
  • Brian K. Fitzpatrick
  • Juan Ciscomani
  • Nick LaLota
  • Michael V Lawler
  • Andrew R. Garbarino
  • Don Bacon
  • Mark E. Amodei
  • Gabe Evans
  • Young Kim
  • David G. Valadao
  • Robert Bresnahan, Jr.
  • Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California’s rooftop solar regulatory war wages on
05 June 2025 A case heads to the California Supreme Court, while another anti-consumer bill passes the House.