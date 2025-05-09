RFP alert: Grant for research on the equitable economic outcomes of the IRA

The Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a grantmaking organization, seeks to better understand how inequality affects economic growth and stability. The organization is requesting proposals for research on how the Inflation Reduction Act’s policy design, coordination, and implementation affects equitable economic outcomes of the clean energy transition.

The organization is exploring how new or underutilized economics, energy or environmental data can help evaluate the law’s distributional, labor market, fiscal, and macroeconomic effects.

Areas of interest include but are not limited to:

Labor market and regional effects;

Innovation and investment;

Design and modeling of economic and climate policy.

Eligibility

This RFP is open to researchers affiliated with a U.S. college or university and graduate students currently enrolled in a Ph.D. program at a U.S. college or university in the dissertation stage of their career. The affiliated university must administer the grant.

Researchers not affiliated with a college or university, or with non-U.S. colleges and universities, can be part of a research team and can receive support via a grant. However, the Principal Investigator must be affiliated with a U.S. college or university, which must administer the grant.

Grants awarded in response to this request are expected to fall in the $25,000 to $80,000 range. Grant timelines should be limited to 2 years.

Those receiving funding through this RFP will be given the opportunity to receive training and support to participate in policymaker meetings, talk to members of the press and otherwise translate their research findings for nonacademic audiences.

The Washington Center for Equitable Growth is a non-profit research and grantmaking organization dedicated to advancing evidence-backed ideas and policies that intend to promote “strong, stable and broad-based economic growth.” Founded in 2013, the organization has seeded more than $8.8 million to nearly 350 scholars in the United States through its competitive grants program as of the end of 2022. The organization takes the findings of the supported research and correlates it into knowledge about inequality, declining mobility and the consequences of racial and gender inequities and persistent racism to help policymakers effect change and boost growth.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Funding decisions will be announced in July 2025 to allow funding to be dispersed at the start of the 2025–26 academic year.

Read full guidelines in the application portal or email grants@equitablegrowth.org for more information.