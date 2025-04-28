Boviet Solar opens solar production facility in North Carolina

Boviet Solar announced the opening of the first phase of its new solar module manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina and said that cell manufacturing is on the horizon.

The $294 million facility uses advanced PERC and N-Type solar cell technology to produce the company’s Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial solar modules for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications.

Phase one is expected to produce 2 GW of solar modules annually and will ultimately create 460 direct skilled local jobs.

In phase two, Boviet reports it will invest another $100 million a facility of about 600,000 square feet, which will begin operation in H2 2026. Here the company says it will produce 2 GW of high-efficiency solar cells.

The company reports that phase two will add another 908 jobs for an expected total of more than 1,310. The plant is also estimated to support about 1,965 indirect positions, bringing more than 3,200 jobs to the region, according to Boviet.

“Boviet Solar’s investment in Greenville is a win for both our economy and our clean energy future,” said Senator Kandie Smith.

Boviet Solar was founded in 2013 in Vietnam and holds a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking. The company reports that Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics rank it in the top ten most reliable PV module manufacturers, and is consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard.