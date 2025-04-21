Avery Dennison debuts new pressure-sensitive tapes for PV modules

From pv magazine Global

Avery Dennison Performance Tapes has introduced a range of new solar panel bonding products. The durable, UV-resistant pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) are targeted at solar panel manufacturers and can be applied within automated lines.

“Our unique bonding products are a versatile solution to help meet growing commercial and residential demand as solar energy prices fall,” said Danielle Wiltrout, product manager of Avery Dennison Performance Tapes, North America, in a statement.

The adhesive tape solutions are “engineered to perform in multiple” applications, such as frame mounting, cell fixation, dielectric insulation, edge protection, busbar bonding, safety labels, panel stiffener mounting, junction box mounting, and cable fixation.

Avery Dennison tape provides an alternative to mechanical fastening methods with a thinner profile and lighter weight. “They also spread their bonding forces more evenly than screws and rivets, helping prevent fatigue and wear of the substrate,” said the company.

The tape solutions have a track record in industrial applications. “These are existing tape products that are newly and specifically adapted for solar panel construction applications,” a spokesperson told pv magazine.

Able to withstand climate extremes, such as exposure to UV light, moisture, high and low temperatures, the tapes are made to last and to match the service life of a panel, according to the manufacturer, which it points out contributes to overall quality and minimizes warranty issues.

The tapes are a “simple peel-and-stick/instant-bond” alternative to liquid adhesives. They do not necessarily require time to cure, and avoid “complicated” mechanical fasteners, according to the company in a statement. But if required, these materials can be “very easy” to apply manually, it noted.

The Avery Dennison Performance Tapes products are available globally.