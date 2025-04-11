BYD launches new C&I highly integrated battery storage solution

From ESS News
BYD Energy Storage, a unit of Chinese conglomerate BYD, has unveiled its latest C&I energy storage system, Chess Plus, based on 320 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) thick blade cells.
The spokesperson for the company has confirmed for ESS News that the product is currently available in China and the U.S., with the evaluation of the European version currently underway.
Chess Plus is a modular, highly compact system integrating a battery management system (BMS), distributed management control (DMC), energy management and control unit (EMCU), energy management system (EMS) and AC Unit. The Chinese version of the product also features a fire protection host inside of the container, while the U.S. one has a separate smart HVAC component.
Chess Plus features ultra-long-life battery cells supporting more than 10,000 cycles.
