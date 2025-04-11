BYD launches new C&I highly integrated battery storage solution

The manufacturer has unveiled its latest generation commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system, Chess Plus. The product is currently available in China and the U.S., with the European version under evaluation.

Image: BYD

Share

From ESS News

BYD Energy Storage, a unit of Chinese conglomerate BYD, has unveiled its latest C&I energy storage system, Chess Plus, based on 320 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) thick blade cells.

The spokesperson for the company has confirmed for ESS News that the product is currently available in China and the U.S., with the evaluation of the European version currently underway.

Chess Plus is a modular, highly compact system integrating a battery management system (BMS), distributed management control (DMC), energy management and control unit (EMCU), energy management system (EMS) and AC Unit. The Chinese version of the product also features a fire protection host inside of the container, while the U.S. one has a separate smart HVAC component.

Chess Plus features ultra-long-life battery cells supporting more than 10,000 cycles.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Four GOP senators resist IRA tax-credit repeal
10 April 2025 Four Republican senators pen letter of opposition to full-scale repeal of energy tax credits contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to incentivi...