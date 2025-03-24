Clean energy company powers New Orleans service center with rooftop solar

The complete rooftop solar installation at Aggreko's New Orleans service center in Kenner, Louisiana. The solar is capable of generating 92% of the building's electricity needs.

Aggreko, a UK-based clean energy solution provider, is running its New Orleans service center almost entirely on solar, supporting its goal of powering all its service centers 100% on renewables.

Aggreko expects its newly installed rooftop solar panels to provide over 92% of the facility’s power needs, generating 258 kWh of the 279 kWh the building typically uses each year.

The rooftop system, designed by Aggreko Energy Transition Solution and installed by a local solar company, includes 432 Mission Solar modules on IronRidge racking, Todd Aston, Aggreko’s vice president of environmental, social & governance told pv magazine USA.

While energy storage is not including in this installation, a company spokesperson said it has approval for solar-plus-storage rooftop projects at its service centers in New Jersey, California and Missouri. The spokesperson said that “BESS and microgrid solutions will play a role in a few of these locations where it is appropriate.”

Aggreko said it expects the solar installation in New Orleans to save the company almost $24,000 a year in electricity costs, and over 20 years, the facility’s solar will offset approximately 4,036 tons of carbon emissions or the equivalent of 9.2 million car miles.

“Having service centers powered by renewable energy is a central part of Aggreko’s sustainability drive, and the New Orleans facility’s success with solar represents real progress in reaching our sustainable energy goals,” said Aston. “Now, customers in Greater New Orleans visiting our service center can see for themselves how Aggreko is striving for sustainability.”