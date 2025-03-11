The role of battery energy storage systems in sustainable data centers

From ESS News
In today’s digital-first world, the demand for data centers has reached unprecedented levels, driven by the rapid rise of digital services, cloud computing, e-commerce, social media, and the Internet of Things (IoT). As businesses and consumers increasingly generate and consume vast amounts of data, the need for robust infrastructure to store, process, and manage this information has become more critical than ever. However, with this increasing demand comes a significant challenge of high energy consumption. Data centers are energy-intensive operations, consuming vast amounts of electricity to power servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and cooling systems.
This growing energy demand, paired with a heightened focus on sustainability and the growing pressure to reduce carbon footprints, has placed energy management in data centers at the forefront of global business priorities. Data centers are some of the largest consumers of energy worldwide, and their ability to transition to renewable energy sources while optimizing consumption is becoming a key focus for businesses striving to meet both operational and environmental goals. In this context, battery energy storage systems (BESS) have emerged as a game-changing solution, helping ensure the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of modern data centers.
Powering data centers sustainably
Data centers are the backbone of modern enterprises, hosting mission-critical applications that must remain operational 24/7. A significant portion of their energy consumption is dedicated to powering the hardware infrastructure and, perhaps more critically, to cooling the systems, which generate substantial heat.
Read the full story on pv magazine’s ESS News
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.