The role of battery energy storage systems in sustainable data centers

From ESS News

In today’s digital-first world, the demand for data centers has reached unprecedented levels, driven by the rapid rise of digital services, cloud computing, e-commerce, social media, and the Internet of Things (IoT). As businesses and consumers increasingly generate and consume vast amounts of data, the need for robust infrastructure to store, process, and manage this information has become more critical than ever. However, with this increasing demand comes a significant challenge of high energy consumption. Data centers are energy-intensive operations, consuming vast amounts of electricity to power servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and cooling systems.

This growing energy demand, paired with a heightened focus on sustainability and the growing pressure to reduce carbon footprints, has placed energy management in data centers at the forefront of global business priorities. Data centers are some of the largest consumers of energy worldwide, and their ability to transition to renewable energy sources while optimizing consumption is becoming a key focus for businesses striving to meet both operational and environmental goals. In this context, battery energy storage systems (BESS) have emerged as a game-changing solution, helping ensure the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of modern data centers.

Powering data centers sustainably

Data centers are the backbone of modern enterprises, hosting mission-critical applications that must remain operational 24/7. A significant portion of their energy consumption is dedicated to powering the hardware infrastructure and, perhaps more critically, to cooling the systems, which generate substantial heat.

Read the full story on pv magazine’s ESS News

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.