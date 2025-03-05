Balcony solar gains unanimous bipartisan support in Utah

Utah State Representative Raymond P. Ward has introduced H.B. 340 S1, which allows 1.2 kWac or smaller solar power systems to plug directly into standard 120V wall sockets without requiring interconnection applications. The bill mandates that all hardware must comply with National Electrical Code (NEC) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification standards.

The bill has passed multiple readings in both the Utah House and Senate. H.B. 340 S1 passed the Utah House in a 72-0 vote, with three abstentions, and the Senate in a 27-0 vote, also with three abstentions. The legislation is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

“Portable solar generation device” is defined as a moveable photovoltaic system that:

Has a maximum power output of 1,200 watts.

Connects to a building’s electrical system through a standard 120V alternating current outlet.

Meets the standards of the most recent version of the NEC.

Is certified by UL or an equivalent nationally recognized testing laboratory.

These systems must also incorporate a shutdown feature that disables operation when the building’s electrical system is offline, similar to the “anti-islanding” function in conventional solar inverters.

The legislation exempts these systems from several requirements:

No technical interconnection requirements.

No technical interconnection agreement.

Utilities cannot mandate approval, charge fees, or require additional controls or equipment beyond what is integrated into the system.

However, these plug-in systems are not eligible for Utah’s net metering program.

A representative involved in the bill’s development stated that, based on their research, no currently available systems meet both UL and NEC certification requirements.

On Bluesky, Carl Lenox commented on the UL and NEC certification hurdles:

UL Listing of this for intended application is a lot more involved than meeting UL 1741. Previous attempts have been unable to achieve listing because the concept of having a source & load on the same branch circuit is a non sequitur to the NEC, and UL won’t list if NEC non-compliant.

If signed into law, H.B. 340 S1 is set to take effect on May 7, 2025.

Balcony solar has already seen widespread adoption in Germany, growing from nearly zero to hundreds of megawatts deployed in recent years. Technical innovations, such as customized batteries and racking systems, are being developed alongside financial innovations, including the use of refurbished modules for these lower-demand applications.