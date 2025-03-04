Ecoprogetti supplies Texas solar panel maker with 800 MW production line

From pv magazine Global

Italian PV manufacturing equipment provider Ecoprogetti said it has supplied U.S. solar manufacturer CS Solar MFG LLC with an 800 MW module production line.

CS Solar MFG LLC plans to use the equipment at its facility in an unspecified location in Texas. The line was conceived for the production half-cut bifacial glass-glass PERC panels with an efficiency of over 22%.

“The technology provided by Ecoprogetti is fully UL-compliant and entirely adapted to the U.S. 480V electrical standards, eliminating the need for additional electrical compliance investment and cutting significant time-to-market for manufacturers,” the company said in a statement. “With a production capacity of over 2,100 modules per day, CS Solar MFG is set to make a significant contribution to the country’s growing solar energy market.”

The financial terms of the supply agreement were not revealed.

“For us, the U.S. market will be one of the most strategic in the next five years,” said Ecoprogetti CEO, Laura Sartore. “We are actively considering launching local manufacturing for our machinery –complementing the service operations we have maintained for over a decade – to better serve our customers with a stronger local presence.”

Ecoprogetti recently supplied PV module production lines in Oman, India, and Morocco.