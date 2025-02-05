Battery storage in California delivering as a daily workhorse, details IEEFA report

ccording to new analysis from the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), drawing on Energy Information Administration (EIA) data and regional grid operator statistics, battery storage deployment and utilization reached new milestones in 2024, with outcomes tied to increasing grid storage.

IEEFA’s report correlates with recent data from the Volta Foundation and Wood Mackenzie’s Energy Storage Monitor, with the nonprofit agency noting US installed capacity likely exceeded 30 GW by the end of 2024. IEEFA’s analysis of market trends indicates an additional 15 GW of storage capacity will be added by the end of 2025.

The CAISO operational data also reveals key trends being seen across the globe:

Batteries are now regularly capturing otherwise-curtailed solar generation, creating new value streams The technology has become integral to daily grid operations, not just emergency response

To illustrate, CAISO data from January 15 shows batteries providing 3,970 MW during the morning ramp (14.6% of demand) and sustaining over 4,000 MW for more than three hours during the evening peak, contributing at least 16% of demand during that period. This capacity would likely have come from gas-fired generation just two or three years ago.

