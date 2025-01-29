Sunrise brief: The semiconductor crunch is easing. What’s next for solar?

New York City’s solar industry expects growth amidst federal uncertainty Despite changing energy priorities in Washington, D.C., NYC’s solar marketplace will continue to thrive: Good news for industry and consumers.

The state of the domestic solar and energy storage supply chain, Q1 2025 Anza reports on U.S.-made solar modules, cells and battery energy storage in today’s pipeline and offers a glimpse at manufacturers’ efforts to ramp up production.

Solar glass manufacturer incentivized to set up U.S. facility Canadian Premium Sand received a $75 million tax credit allocation to re-purpose a former glass manufacturing site in the U.S. to produce pattern solar glass.

ContourGlobal secures 446 MW solar portfolio from Qcells The independent power producer acquired utility-scale solar projects in Colorado and Virginia.

Incidents similar to Moss Landing battery fire are unlikely but stricter regulations proposed Battery safety has come a long way since the construction of the 300 MW first phase of Vistra Energy’s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California, which caught fire on January 16. The vast majority of today’s large-scale battery energy storage systems does not have much in common with the affected project deployed in a former turbine hall.

U.S. solar power purchase agreement prices rise 3.3% in Q4 A report from marketplace operator LevelTen Energy said the increase in pricing may be related to policy uncertainty.

The semiconductor crunch is easing. What’s next for solar? Crucial to panels, inverters and batteries, semiconductors are the solar industry’s silent workhorses; however, material scarcity and supply chain issues loom.

From flipping burgers to flipping the switch on community solar More than 30 Wendy’s and McDonald’s franchise locations in Illinois are estimated to save an annual $20,000 in electrical costs by subscribing to community solar, the savings of which will increase as more community solar projects come online.