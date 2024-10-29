Bluetti launches new ESS with up to 154.8kWh of storage

From pv magazine Global

American storage specialist Bluetti has introduced a new residential energy storage system (ESS) comprising the EP2000 hybrid inverter, the HV800 voltage controller, and the B700 battery. The system features 30 kW of solar input and provides up to 20 kW of output power.

“The EP2000 stands out with customizable power options and expandable battery capacities from 14.7kWh to 51.6kWh, meeting a wide range of household energy needs,” the company said in a statement. “For higher demands, the EP2000 can be paralleled up to three units, providing up to 60kW of output and 154.8kWh of storage, offering flexibility for both residential and small commercial applications.”

The battery chemistry is lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄), with each battery having a capacity of 7.3728 kWh and weighing 72 kg. Each system can accommodate two to seven batteries, while the voltage controller weighs 19 kg. The AC output is 10.5 kW with two batteries, 15.5 kW with three, and 20 kW with four to seven batteries.

“Installation is simplified by the EP2000’s modular and all-in-one design, which seamlessly integrates a hybrid inverter and storage system,” the company noted. “This plug-and-play design allows for easy expansion, transport, and setup, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both installers and homeowners.”

The inverter uses two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, with two strings per MPPT. Each MPPT input supports 15 A, with a short circuit current of 20 A and an MPPT voltage range of 160 V to 850 V. The inverter weighs 60 kg and operates in temperatures from -20 C to 60 C.

“The BLUETTI EP2000 ESS has up to 97.6% Efficiency: The high voltage system ensures an impressive inverter efficiency, maximizing energy conversion and reducing waste,” the company said. “Highly compatible with existing solar rooftops or new installations, it integrates effortlessly into various configurations and is certified for Germany, the U.S., and Australia.”