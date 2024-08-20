Sunrise brief: Most states with renewables targets are meeting them

Most states with renewables targets are meeting them Nearly all states with a renewable portfolio standard have met or nearly met their current standard. Four states have yet to meet their solar carve-out requirements.
U.S. module manufacturers seek “critical” retroactive tariffs Led by First Solar and Hanwha Q Cells, U.S. solar module manufacturers have filed allegations with the Commerce Department, citing “critical circumstances” and suggesting increased module imports due to their previous lawsuit filings.
12 GW of utility-scale solar deployed in first half of 2024, doubling 2023 The Energy Information Administration reports that 20.2 GW of electricity generation capacity was deployed in the U.S. in the first half of 2024, with solar energy leading and energy storage also seeing significant deployments. Fossil fuel retirements exceeded new fossil constructions more than tenfold.
We must onshore the supply chain With the introduction of the American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act earlier this month, senators are trying to close this work-around and put American manufacturing back on a level playing field.
U.S. solar car race success for two Canadian teams Solar car teams from Canada outperformed in two categories of the latest Electrek American Solar Challenge.
