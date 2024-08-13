ChargePoint introduces Omni Port universal EV charger

ChargePoint, a provider of one of the largest EV charging networks in the United States, introduced Omni Port, an electric vehicle charging connector solution designed to be compatible with all major EVs.

Omni Port eliminates the hassle of carrying a charging adapter or having to dedicate parking spaces for different charging types. The port is available at no incremental cost, the company reports, and is now a standard feature of ChargePoint products.

“With Omni port, ChargePoint solved the challenges associated with a multiple connector environment, ensuring Tesla and non-Tesla drivers can continue to expect a world-class driver experience,” said Rick Wilmer, chief executive officer, ChargePoint.

ChargePoint designed the charging station to seamlessly adapt to each EV. Drivers enter their vehicle’s make and model into the ChargePoint app, tap to charge, and the charging station automatically releases the correct connector type. For users that would prefer not to use an app, a credit card payment option is available at the station.

Omni Port is built into both AC and DC charging stations. The charger enables full support for vehicles with 800 volt architecture, enabling max charging speeds for sustained periods.

The are more than 5.5 million EVs on roads in North America, more than half of which are equipped with J1772 or CCS1 charging ports. As automakers attempt to align on a single connector type for the future, these 5.5 million drivers need assurance that they will be able to charge when they need to. Omni port gives drivers and station owners peace of mind by combining these most common connector types into a single solution.

ChargePoint said Omni Port will begin to ship by the end of 2024. It can be retrofitted on ChargePoint CP6000 and Express Plus Power Link 2000 models at a “nominal cost.”