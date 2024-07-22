Massachusetts passes pro-solar and energy storage reforms

The Massachusetts House of Representatives has passed H.4876, a bill to address solar and energy storage development challenges in the state. The bill will next go to the state Senate to finalize a compromise bill.

The bill includes provisions to incentivize solar and storage development, streamline siting and permitting processes at both the state and local levels, and address grid interconnection challenges.

“House Bill 4876 will accelerate the build-out of solar and energy storage technology and address permitting and interconnection red tape that has been holding the Massachusetts solar and storage market back,” said Valessa Souter-Kline, northeast regional director, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The reforms include time limits for authorities having jurisdiction (AHJ) to authorize permits. It also creates a pathway for a streamlined permit appeal process.

The bill also creates a statewide procurement of 5 GWh of energy storage.

“Massachusetts’s solar and storage industry has been surpassed by its regional neighbors in recent years, but these reforms are the spark the market needs to reach the Commonwealth’s bold clean energy vision,” said Souter-Kline.

Find the full bill text here.