Louisiana allows firms to buy 500 more MW of renewable power

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has issued a rule giving large commercial and industrial customers in the state a new way to access up to 500 MW of renewable power, stating that customers need renewable power “in order to remain competitive.”
Louisiana currently has 600 MW of solar power, providing less than 1% of the state’s electricity, according to the national solar trade group Solar Energy Industries Association.
The member companies of the Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association “are greatly encouraged by this consumer-driven demand for renewable energy expansion,” said Monika Gerhart, the group’s executive director. GSREIA and many other parties intervened, or participated, in the four-year regulatory proceeding that led to the rule.
Under the rule, a large electricity customer may notify the utility that provides its electric service of its intent to seek a “sleeved” power purchase agreement (PPA). A sleeved PPA, the rule says, is an agreement for the capacity, energy and renewable attributes of a renewable generator that is negotiated between the customer and the generator’s owner, and then executed by those parties and the customer’s utility.
The rule provides an additional option for procuring renewable energy beyond the standard PPA option. For example, McDonalds has two PPAs with Lightsource bp to purchase solar power from Louisiana projects, one for the entire output of a 180 MW project and another, alongside eBay, to purchase part of the output of a 345 MW project.
After a customer notifies a Louisiana utility of its intent to seek a sleeved PPA, the utility must within 60 days design a rate schedule and propose it to state regulators. Regulators then have 90 days to approve or deny the rate schedule.
The utility must state in the rate schedule the customer charges and credits for a sleeved PPA and how they will be determined. Typically included will be a credit for the accredited capacity provided by the renewable generator.
Popular content
For each utility, the rule limits the maximum amount of renewable capacity eligible for sleeved PPAs to 5% of the utility’s peak summer demand. Entergy Louisiana, the state’s largest utility, recently had a peak summer demand of almost 10,000 MW, so for that utility alone, 500 MW of renewable capacity (5% of 10,000 MW) would be eligible for sleeved PPAs.
The Louisiana rule is available on pages 29-37 of this document.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.