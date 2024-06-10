Bosch unveils water source heat pumps for residential, commercial applications

From pv magazine Global

Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, has launched new water source heat pumps intended for use in both new buildings and renovation projects.

“What we have solved for with our Bosch CL and RL Series heat pumps is a need for an HVAC unit design where high-quality and efficiency meet accessibility,” the company said in a statement. “Not only will these products make the jobs of techs and installers more seamless, but they will also offer them a deeper product portfolio to meet their customers’ needs and wants.”

The company said both products are available with both a vertical and a horizontal cabinet, use R-454B as a refrigerant, and rely on water coil and air coil freeze protection.

The CL Series has a size of ½ to 6 tons The heat pump’s number of tons doesn’t refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs. Its dimensions range from 48.3 cm x 48.3 cm x 58.4 cm to 61.0 cm x 83.8 cm x 147.3 cm. Its coefficient of performance spans from 4.45 to 4.90, depending on the size.

The CL Series also features a swinging electrical box, a slide-out blower on the vertical units, and designated compartments for high and low voltage components. “Together, these features not only improve safety conditions for technicians and installers, but also streamline routine services and repairs by offering greater accessibility to the unit’s compressor, air coils and other internal components,” the manufacturer said.

As for the RL Series, Bosch said its size and COP are the same as the CL Series. “Similar to the commercial model, the Bosch RL Series is equipped with a swinging and divided electrical box for faster and safer maintenance, as well as a slide-out blower on the vertical units,” the company added.

This series also features permanent split capacitor motors (PSC) and a unit protection module (UPM) that interfaces directly

with thermostats to provide time delays and protect the unit against freezing.

The two products come with a 1-year parts limited warranty and a 5-year compressor limited warranty.