Faulty installations often to blame for battery fires

The results indicate that only a small number of battery storage failures stem from component manufacturing. However, the three sides acknowledged the challenge of pinpointing manufacturing defects as the root causes following fires or explosions, given the loss of physical evidence. Overall, no phase throughout the entire product life cycle appears to be particularly susceptible to errors.

EPRI said that that damages are more likely caused by system components outside of the cells and control systems. It said that the complexity of coordinating numerous components might cause fires.

The group said that failures will also occur when the range of components continues to increase. They identified the operation of storage systems as the second-most common source of errors. Most control systems are the reason for failures, especially state-of-charge limits in systems.