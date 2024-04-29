Sunrise brief: IRA should incentivize steel solar frames, says report

IRA should incentivize steel solar frames, says report A report from Origami Solar and Wood Mackenzie advises that if the U.S. solar industry switched from aluminum to recycled steel frames, it would no longer need to import aluminum frames from Asia.
Improve transmission planning and interconnection cost allocation, says SEIA-affiliated group Federal regulators should consider specific reforms to improve transmission planning, lower interconnection costs and provide cost certainty, says a group affiliated with the Solar Energy Industries Association.
IEA calls for sixfold expansion of global energy storage capacity The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued its first report on the importance of battery energy storage technology in the energy transition. It has found that tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 would require 1,500 GW of battery storage.
Minnesota sues GoodLeap, Sunlight, Mosaic and Dividend over dealer fees The Attorney General claims these companies misled consumers about residential solar pricing, concealing inflated fees behind the federal tax credit and long-term contracts with low interest rates.
