Sunrise brief: IRS issues final guidance for clean energy tax credit transferability

Also on the rise: EPA releases final rules on reducing pollution from fossil-fuel plants. Born in the USA: First silicon solar cell celebrates 70th birthday. And more.

pv magazine usa

Share

EPA releases final rules on reducing pollution from fossil-fuel plants According to the EPA, the climate and health benefits of the rule that plants must control 90% of their carbon pollution substantially outweigh the compliance costs.

U.S. plan to upgrade 100,000 miles of transmission lines in five years  As the Inflation Reduction Act ramps up clean energy efforts across the U.S. the Biden administration outlines a plan to enhance transmission lines to accommodate more power.

Born in the USA: First silicon solar cell celebrates 70th birthday On April 25, 1954, U.S. researchers presented the first prototype of a usable solar module. The efficiency at that time was around 6%. A lot has happened since then.

IRS issues final guidance for clean energy tax credit transferability Rules and definitions for the transfer and sale of tax credits, which has quickly grown to a multi-billion-dollar market, largely affirm the proposed guidance from last June.

Improving solar panel recyclability with lasers The National Renewable Energy Laboratory developed a proof of concept for a method to remove polymers from solar panel manufacturing to enable more efficient recycling.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.