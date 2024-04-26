Sunrise brief: IRS issues final guidance for clean energy tax credit transferability

EPA releases final rules on reducing pollution from fossil-fuel plants According to the EPA, the climate and health benefits of the rule that plants must control 90% of their carbon pollution substantially outweigh the compliance costs.
U.S. plan to upgrade 100,000 miles of transmission lines in five years As the Inflation Reduction Act ramps up clean energy efforts across the U.S. the Biden administration outlines a plan to enhance transmission lines to accommodate more power.
