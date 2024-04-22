Sunrise brief: Neighbors like solar, to a point

Important stories you might have missed: Week in review pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

How AI can contribute to environmental sustainability Artificial intelligence models can be used during the solar pre-construction planning and design process, as well as afterwards to help with monitoring, weather forecasting, predictive maintenance and more.

EcoFlow unveils air-to-water heat pump, PV-powered water heater EcoFlow has launched a new air-to-water heat pump for residential applications. The new product, equipped with R290 refrigerant, is available in 9 kW and 20 kW versions.

Neighbors like solar, to a point Research indicates that most neighbors of solar power facilities maintain positive attitudes toward these plants until they exceed 100 MW in capacity or approximately 400 acres.

Global PV capacity hit 1.6 TW in 2023, says IEA-PVPS The International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) has published a wide-reaching snapshot of the global PV market, covering installations, manufacturing, policy trends, and grid integration.

Mercom, WoodMac note challenging PV investment climate in Q1 Mercom Capital Group says that total corporate solar funding, global venture capital funding, public market financing, and PV mergers and acquisitions all fell year on year in the first quarter of 2024. The sector is still grappling with high interest rates, which Wood Mackenzie says is disproportionately affecting renewables projects.