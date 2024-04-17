Sunrise brief: Puerto Rico’s solar net metering law at risk from federal oversight board 

Arcadia raises $50 million to bring AI to community solar The company reports that it manages the nation’s largest community solar portfolio with more than 2 GW of solar under management.

Puerto Rico’s solar net metering law at risk from federal oversight board Puerto Rico led the nation in per-capita residential solar installations last year, but continued progress is threatened because a law extending solar net metering through 2031 has been challenged by a federal oversight board.

Stable solar power purchase agreement prices present “window of opportunity” A report from LevelTen Energy showed increased stability in PPA prices following a period of market volatility.

Hail damage and toxicity risks in solar power plants National news outlets reported resident concerns about leaked toxins from solar facilities in Texas that were damaged by a hailstorm. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) dispelled the reports, which contained categorically false information.

Pre-fabricated and customized wire management systems provide a competitive advantage Solar wiring that integrates easily in the field can simplify installation, enhance both quality and longevity, and improve overall project efficiency.