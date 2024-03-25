Sunrise brief: Ohio’s $1 billion, 800 MW solar project gains regulatory approval

How to more accurately evaluate the financial outcomes of BESS projects Randy Selesky, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of product engineering at EnerVenue shares his perspective.

IRA clean energy projects to create 30,000 North Carolina jobs, $10 billion to GDP Over $7.6 billion in wages are expected to be generated from already-announced Inflation Reduction Act supported projects, said a report from E2.

U.S. states have a lot of work to do on energy policy The Institute for Self-Reliance rates states on policies related to energy democracy and accountability, and with 26 receiving failing grades, this year’s scorecard suggests that states can do far better.

Inverter undersizing not universally effective to reduce soiling losses An international research team explained that, although inverter clipping is initially effective in mitigating soiling losses, these losses could become more visible with time, as solar module degradation makes clipping less frequent. They also warned that inverter under sizing alone may not be enough to mitigate soiling losses and suggested cleaning as an additional way to reduce them.

Polysilicon prices persist in potential trend downward, governed by unfavorable factors In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends.

U.S. Boiler unveils hydronic heat pump for residential applications The U.S.-based manufacturer said its new heat pump system has 5-ton capacity and a coefficient of performance of up to 3.95. It uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and relies on DC inverter enhanced vapor injection (EVI) technology.

Ohio’s $1 billion, 800 MW solar project gains regulatory approval One of the nation’s largest solar projects has been approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board.